Historic milestone: Nifty 50 crosses 20,000 points

In a historic moment for India's financial markets, the Nifty launched in November 1995 with a base number of 1000, surged past the 20,000-point mark for the first time on Monday afternoon. As celebrations followed with the ringing of the bell at the NSE (National Stock Exchange) at BKC in Mumbai, investors were both in celebration but also cautious, with talks of a correction already being discussed in a momentum market.

As the stock markets continued to show signs of flourishing, propelled by robust economic fundamentals and significant inflows from domestic and foreign sources, experts expressed optimism about the market's future trajectory. While the Nifty touched the 20,000 mark the Sensex topped 67,100 on Monday.

Nagaraj Shetti, a Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, “We expect Nifty to move into new all-time highs beyond the 20K mark in the following days. The potential upside target of a larger triangle upside breakout comes around 20,100-20,200 levels for the near term.”