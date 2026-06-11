Cong to launch three-month stir over NEET leak, inflation, unemployment
On speculation about possible merger between Congress and TMC, K.C. Venugopal dismisses reports as baseless
Amid mounting concerns over the NEET paper leak, rising fuel prices, unemployment and economic distress, the Congress on Thursday, 11 June announced a three-month nationwide agitation against the Narendra Modi government, with protests planned from the national level down to districts and blocks across the country.
The schedule for the campaign will be finalised and announced on 28 June, the party said after a three-hour meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi.
The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC general-secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, AICC general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said party workers had been asked to take to the streets and highlight issues affecting ordinary citizens.
"Petrol, diesel and LPG prices are increasing day by day. People are under severe distress, but the government has failed to respond. Unemployment is at its peak, the MSME sector has been devastated, and the youth are deeply worried about their future," Venugopal said.
He said the alleged irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations had left students frustrated and uncertain. "Students are facing an extremely difficult situation because of the NEET and CBSE controversies. The government is unwilling to take moral responsibility. How long will we have to demand the resignation of the education minister?" he asked.
The Congress alleged that democratic institutions were being weakened while ordinary citizens were struggling with rising costs and shrinking economic opportunities.
"Wherever people are facing hardship, the Congress party will stand with them, listen to their concerns and fight for them. Our agitation will not be limited to conventional protests. We will reach out directly to those who are suffering, amplify their voices and take their concerns to the national stage," Venugopal said.
Responding to questions on the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers in the Rajya Sabha election, Venugopal accused the BJP of engaging in "seat chori (theft)", drawing a comparison with the nomination of BJP-backed candidate Parimal Nathwani in Jharkhand.
"On one hand, Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination in Madhya Pradesh was rejected. On the other, the nomination of a BJP-backed corporate candidate in Jharkhand was accepted despite multiple discrepancies. This reflects the pathetic state of Indian democracy. After vote chori, the BJP has now resorted to seat chori," he said.
On speculation about a possible merger between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Venugopal dismissed the reports as baseless. "These are unfounded rumours. The meeting between Congress and TMC leaders was only aimed at discussing ways to raise national issues more effectively. Certain sections of the media are unnecessarily fuelling speculation," he said.