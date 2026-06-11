Cong to launch three-month stir over NEET leak, inflation, unemployment

Amid mounting concerns over the NEET paper leak, rising fuel prices, unemployment and economic distress, the Congress on Thursday, 11 June announced a three-month nationwide agitation against the Narendra Modi government, with protests planned from the national level down to districts and blocks across the country.

The schedule for the campaign will be finalised and announced on 28 June, the party said after a three-hour meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC general-secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, AICC general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said party workers had been asked to take to the streets and highlight issues affecting ordinary citizens.

"Petrol, diesel and LPG prices are increasing day by day. People are under severe distress, but the government has failed to respond. Unemployment is at its peak, the MSME sector has been devastated, and the youth are deeply worried about their future," Venugopal said.