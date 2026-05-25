Delhi youth's GST notice exposes Rs 130 crore shell firm scam; 8 arrested: Report

A 25-year-old Delhi resident who never owned a business was left stunned when GST officials arrived at his home claiming he owed crores of rupees in taxes. In a report published on 25 May, The Indian Express reported that his subsequent complaint to police has now led investigators to uncover an alleged Rs 130 crore GST fraud network that used stolen identities to create hundreds of shell firms and generate fake invoices to claim fraudulent tax credits.

The case came to light on 23 January when officials from the GST department visited the Gokulpuri residence of Ankush, informing his family that records showed he owned a firm named R K Enterprises and had generated a turnover of nearly Rs 128 crore within a few months without paying GST dues.

“There was one problem though: Ankush had never owned a business,” according to the report. At the time, he was working as a contract-based studio administrator with an educational institution, while his father was employed with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The family's only known asset was their modest home in northeast Delhi.

Job promise became gateway to fraud

During the investigation, Ankush informed police that he had shared copies of his Aadhaar card, PAN card and other identity documents with his childhood friend Puneet in September 2025 after being promised a job in the GST department. Unemployed at the time and facing financial difficulties, he trusted the assurance and handed over the documents.

Police allege those documents were subsequently used without his consent to register R K Enterprises as a proprietorship firm.

Investigators later concluded that the firm was one among hundreds of shell entities allegedly created by a fraud network operating out of Delhi's Daryaganj area.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the network exploited India's GST framework by creating fake businesses, generating fraudulent invoices and claiming Input Tax Credit (ITC) benefits on transactions that never actually occurred.