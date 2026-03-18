Mumbai retiree duped of over Rs 1 crore in ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud

A 71-year-old retired man in Mumbai has been defrauded of more than Rs 1 crore after being subjected to a prolonged “digital arrest” by cyber criminals posing as government officials, police said.

The victim, Shreyas Paralikar from Mumbai’s Dadar area, was allegedly manipulated over a period of 10 days through a series of calls and messages designed to instil fear and compliance.

According to investigators, the ordeal began on 4 March when Paralikar received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be an अधिकारी from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and alleged that a mobile number had been issued using his Aadhaar details for illegal activities.

The call was then purportedly transferred to individuals posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation. They threatened him with arrest and warned that he could be implicated in a money laundering case.