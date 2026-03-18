Mumbai retiree duped of over Rs 1 crore in ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud
Fraudsters posing as officials kept 71-year-old under psychological pressure for days
A 71-year-old retired man in Mumbai has been defrauded of more than Rs 1 crore after being subjected to a prolonged “digital arrest” by cyber criminals posing as government officials, police said.
The victim, Shreyas Paralikar from Mumbai’s Dadar area, was allegedly manipulated over a period of 10 days through a series of calls and messages designed to instil fear and compliance.
According to investigators, the ordeal began on 4 March when Paralikar received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be an अधिकारी from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and alleged that a mobile number had been issued using his Aadhaar details for illegal activities.
The call was then purportedly transferred to individuals posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation. They threatened him with arrest and warned that he could be implicated in a money laundering case.
To reinforce the deception, the fraudsters sent fabricated documents via messaging apps, including fake court orders and arrest warrants bearing official-looking letterheads.
Police said the accused placed the victim under what is increasingly known as “digital arrest”, convincing him he was under investigation and forbidding him from contacting family members or outsiders. He was instructed to download an application and provide regular updates, including messages confirming his safety every two hours.
Over several days, the fraudsters extracted sensitive financial information, including details of his bank accounts and investments. Under the pretext of verifying his funds, they coerced him into transferring money to multiple accounts.
Between 6 and 12 March, Paralikar transferred a total of Rs 1.05 crore in four separate transactions.
The fraud was uncovered on 15 March when his son examined his phone and noticed suspicious activity. A complaint was subsequently lodged through the cybercrime helpline.
Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals, including the holders of the bank accounts used in the transactions, and have launched an investigation.
Authorities have once again urged citizens to remain vigilant against such scams, warning that fraudsters are increasingly using intimidation tactics and impersonation of officials to exploit victims.
With IANS inputs
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