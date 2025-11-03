Supreme Court 'shocked' at scale of digital arrest scams, vows tough action

The Supreme Court on Monday said digital arrest scams must be tackled “with an iron hand”, expressing concern over the scale of cyber fraud in which victims, including senior citizens, are allegedly coerced into paying money through intimidation on audio and video calls. The court said more than Rs 3,000 crore had been extorted nationwide through such schemes.

Digital arrest refers to a form of cybercrime in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement, court, or government agency personnel and pressure targets into transferring funds by threatening legal consequences. The SC bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and Joymalya Bagchi, reviewed sealed reports submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

“It is shocking that over Rs 3,000 crore have been collected from the victims, including senior citizens, across the country. If we do not pass stringent and harsh orders, this problem will magnify. We have to strengthen the hands of our agencies. We are determined to deal with these crimes with iron hands,” the bench observed.

The court appointed an amicus curiae to assist in the matter and listed the case for further hearing on 10 November, noting that it intends to issue directions based on the suggestions received.