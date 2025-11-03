Supreme Court 'shocked' at scale of digital arrest scams, vows tough action
Bench seeks affidavit and plans orders to strengthen enforcement against digital arrest scam syndicates
The Supreme Court on Monday said digital arrest scams must be tackled “with an iron hand”, expressing concern over the scale of cyber fraud in which victims, including senior citizens, are allegedly coerced into paying money through intimidation on audio and video calls. The court said more than Rs 3,000 crore had been extorted nationwide through such schemes.
Digital arrest refers to a form of cybercrime in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement, court, or government agency personnel and pressure targets into transferring funds by threatening legal consequences. The SC bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and Joymalya Bagchi, reviewed sealed reports submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).
“It is shocking that over Rs 3,000 crore have been collected from the victims, including senior citizens, across the country. If we do not pass stringent and harsh orders, this problem will magnify. We have to strengthen the hands of our agencies. We are determined to deal with these crimes with iron hands,” the bench observed.
The court appointed an amicus curiae to assist in the matter and listed the case for further hearing on 10 November, noting that it intends to issue directions based on the suggestions received.
Justice Kant said the CBI report indicated offshore crime syndicates operating 'scam compounds' with financial, technical and operational units. Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBI, informed the court that the cybercrime division of the MHA was already examining such cases.
The Court initiated proceedings after receiving a letter from an elderly woman in Ambala, Haryana, alleging that she and her husband were subjected to digital arrest and coerced into paying Rs 1.05 crore. She claimed the fraudsters displayed fake orders from courts and investigative agencies during multiple calls while impersonating officials from the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and judiciary.
Two FIRs have been registered in Ambala under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On 27 October, the court indicated it was inclined to entrust the probe to the CBI, citing the pan-India nature of the offences. Earlier, on 17 October, the bench noted the rise in such cases and sought responses from the Centre and the CBI, stating that impersonation involving forged judicial orders strikes at public trust in institutions and cannot be treated as an ordinary cybercrime.
