80% cyber crimes reported from 10 districts; Bharatpur is the new Jamtara: Study

The FCRF study noted that while established cybercrime hubs continue to pose significant threats, the emerging new hotspots demand attention and proactive measures by people and authorities.

These represent regions where various forms of digital criminal activity are on the rise, often catching both law-enforcement agencies and the public off guard, it stated.

On factors behind the surge in such cases, the non-profit body, said it can be attributed to a complex interplay of various factors such as low technical barriers allowing individuals with limited expertise to engage in such activities using readily available hacking tools and malware.

Inadequate Know Your Customer (KYC) and verification processes on online platforms enable criminals to create fake identities, making it challenging for law-enforcement to trace them, while easy access to fake accounts and rented SIM cards on the black market allow thugs to operate anonymously, complicating the efforts to track and prosecute them, it stated.

Furthermore, the affordability of AI-driven cyberattack tools empowers criminals to automate and scale their attacks, increasing their efficiency while virtual private networks (VPNs) provide anonymity for cybercriminals, making it difficult for authorities to trace their online presence and location, it added.

The FCRF also flagged that unemployed or underemployed individuals are recruited and trained by cybercrime syndicates, creating a growing pool of potential criminals.