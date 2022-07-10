River water and cybercrime prime concerns at meeting of northern states

The one-day meeting at Jaipur on Saturday of the Northern Zonal Council, its 30th, discussed as many as 47 issues, 35 of which were resolved, claimed the Ministry of Home Affairs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged the sharp rise in cases of cybercrime and announced that a committee headed by the Union Home Secretary had been constituted to finalise a plan to deal with the threat.

In view of the profound impact of cybercrimes on national security, public order and economic activity, said Shah, states needed to run awareness campaigns. Police officers, public prosecutors, telecom companies and their agents, he asserted, needed to be trained and made aware of new technology. There has been a five-fold jump in cybercrime between 2018 and 2021 and in cases of phishing attacks, ransomware attacks and financial frauds. From around two lakh cases reported in 2018, the number went up to 14 lakhs in 2021, the meeting was informed.

As many as 2,12,485 cases were reported in the first two months of 2022. The cases reported were the highest in Karnataka (16.2 percent) followed by Telangana (13.4 percent) and Assam (10.1) percent.