Inclined to entrust CBI with investigation of all digital arrest cases: SC

In a move underscoring the growing menace of cybercrime, the Supreme Court on Monday, 27 October, said it was inclined to hand over the investigation into “digital arrest” scams to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing the “magnitude and nationwide spread” of these crimes that have shaken public trust in law enforcement.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to all States and Union Territories, seeking details of FIRs filed in connection with such cases, as it took up the suo motu proceedings triggered by a chilling complaint — that of an elderly woman allegedly defrauded by cybercriminals posing as police officers.

The court observed that the rise in digital arrest scams — where victims are coerced into transferring money through fabricated video calls and forged judicial documents — has created a “new frontier of criminality” that transcends geographical boundaries.

“We are inclined to entrust the probe to the CBI after taking into account the magnitude and pan-India spread of these crimes,” the bench said, adding that it would monitor the agency’s progress and issue further directions as necessary.