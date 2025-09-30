NCRB 2023 report: Rise in crimes against women, cybercrime, farmer suicides

The NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) has released its annual report for 2023, revealing concerning trends across various crime categories. Notably, crimes against women have seen a slight increase, cybercrimes have surged significantly, and farmer suicides continue to pose a serious challenge.

In 2023, India reported 448,211 cases of crimes against women, a small rise from 445,256 cases in 2022. The national crime rate was 66.2 incidents per lakh female population, based on mid-year projections of 67.7 crore females. The overall charge-sheeting rate for these cases stood at 77.6 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 66,381 cases, followed by Maharashtra (47,101), Rajasthan (45,450), West Bengal (34,691), and Madhya Pradesh (32,342). Regarding crime rates per lakh female population, Telangana led with 124.9, followed by Rajasthan (114.8), Odisha (112.4), Haryana (110.3), and Kerala (86.1).

Cruelty by husband or relatives (Section 498A IPC) accounted for the largest share with 133,676 cases (29.8 per cent)

This was followed by kidnapping and abduction of women (88,605 cases, 19.8 per cent)

Assault on women with intent to outrage modesty (83,891 cases, 18.7 per cent)

Rape (29,670 cases, 6.6 per cent)

Additionally, there were 6,156 dowry deaths, 4,825 cases of abetment to suicide, and 8,823 instances of insult to modesty.

Under Special and Local Laws, 87,850 cases were registered, including 15,489 under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1,788 under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 632 cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and 40,046 cases under the POCSO Act (child rape cases).