18 dowry deaths a day in Uttar Pradesh, topping NCRB list of worst offenders

The recent death-by-burning of a woman in Greater Noida, allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws, who wanted more money as dowry, has put the spotlight on crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the last available report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) — Crime in India 2022 — as many as 19,882 dowry deaths were reported across India between 2020 and 2022... and that was just the tip of the iceberg, as not every such case is officially reported as a ‘dowry death’.

Yet, even going by official records, Government data further show that on an average 18 dowry deaths are reported daily.

One of those was the recent case of Greater Noida resident Nikki Bhati, 26, saw her set ablaze allegedly by her husband, Vipin Bhati, on 24 August.