Noida dowry murder: Police nabs absconding father-in-law, fourth arrest so far
Video evidence surfaced on social media showing the victim being physically assaulted by people who appeared to be her in-laws
Hours after police arrested slain 26-year-old Nikki Bhati’s brother-in-law Rohit Bhati on Monday in connection to her murder, authorities have nabbed co-accused Satya Veer, Nikki's 55-year-old father-in-law.
Satya Veer was absconding so far, and the fourth arrest in the case comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh has launched a crackdown on the family members of Vipin Bhati — the prime accused and Nikki’s husband.
Nikki was reportedly doused in a flammable substance and set alight in front of her young son and her sister Kanchan — married into the same family — on Thursday, 21 August, according to eyewitness accounts.
The child later informed both the police and journalists that he saw his father and grandmother ignite the fire. Though neighbours rushed Nikki to Fortis Hospital and she was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, she succumbed to her injuries in transit.
Both Nikki and Kanchan had allegedly faced nearly 10 years of abuse following their marriages to the Bhati brothers in 2016.
Despite the sisters’ family having already provided a substantial dowry — including an SUV, gold ornaments, and cash — their in-laws reportedly continued to demand further payments, including Rs 36 lakh and a Mercedes-Benz.
Shocking video evidence surfaced on social media, showing Nikki being physically assaulted and dragged by people appearing to be her in-laws. Kanchan, who attempted to stop the attack, was also beaten but managed to record part of the incident. This footage, along with the statement given by Nikki’s six-year-old son, is being treated as key evidence in the investigation.
The incident sparked protests outside the local police station, as relatives and community members called for swift and decisive justice. While in police custody, Nikki’s husband Vipin allegedly claimed that she had self-immolated. However, investigators dismissed his version of events, citing contradictions with both video evidence and eyewitness accounts. Vipin was also injured in what police describe as an attempted escape from custody.
Authorities have registered a case under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of murder and voluntarily causing hurt. Police have indicated that additional arrests may follow as the probe continues.
The murder has triggered widespread outrage, with women’s rights advocates and civil society groups urging stronger enforcement of laws against dowry-related violence. Legal analysts argue the case highlights not only the continued prevalence of dowry abuse in India but also ongoing institutional lapses in preventing such tragedies.
Nikki is survived by a traumatised young son and grieving family members, who allege her in-laws wanted her out of the way so that Vipin could remarry. Her family has pledged to fight to ensure that everyone involved is held accountable.
