Noida dowry murder: Police nabs absconding father-in-law, fourth arrest so far

Hours after police arrested slain 26-year-old Nikki Bhati’s brother-in-law Rohit Bhati on Monday in connection to her murder, authorities have nabbed co-accused Satya Veer, Nikki's 55-year-old father-in-law.

Satya Veer was absconding so far, and the fourth arrest in the case comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh has launched a crackdown on the family members of Vipin Bhati — the prime accused and Nikki’s husband.

Nikki was reportedly doused in a flammable substance and set alight in front of her young son and her sister Kanchan — married into the same family — on Thursday, 21 August, according to eyewitness accounts.

The child later informed both the police and journalists that he saw his father and grandmother ignite the fire. Though neighbours rushed Nikki to Fortis Hospital and she was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, she succumbed to her injuries in transit.

Both Nikki and Kanchan had allegedly faced nearly 10 years of abuse following their marriages to the Bhati brothers in 2016.

Despite the sisters’ family having already provided a substantial dowry — including an SUV, gold ornaments, and cash — their in-laws reportedly continued to demand further payments, including Rs 36 lakh and a Mercedes-Benz.