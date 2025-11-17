SC asks courts to not grant bail to accused in digital arrest case

In an extraordinary step underscoring the gravity of a fast-escalating cybercrime trend, the Supreme Court on Monday barred all courts from granting bail to a group of men accused of defrauding a 72-year-old Supreme Court advocate of Rs 3.29 crore through a so-called ‘digital arrest’ scam. The bench said the situation demanded nothing less than “unusual orders”.

“We have to deal with these cases sternly so that the right message is sent. An unusual phenomenon needs unusual intervention,” observed Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, signalling that the judiciary views the crime as a systemic threat rather than an isolated offence.

The court spelt out its concern over “digital arrest”, a rising form of cyber fraud where criminals impersonate police, government officials or court personnel using audio-video calls, coercing victims — often elderly and vulnerable — into transferring large sums of money under fabricated threats. The scam typically involves fake warrants, forged court orders and relentless psychological manipulation.

The case before the bench involved an elderly lawyer who lost her life savings to the racket. The Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA), which stepped in on her behalf, urged the court to intervene amid fears that the accused were about to walk free on statutory bail.

SCAORA president Vipin Nair told the bench that though the police had managed to recover over Rs 42 lakh, the process revealed “procedural vacuum and investigative paralysis”, with even a magistrate’s order directing the return of funds stalling because the bank refused to accept the deposit.