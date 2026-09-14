India’s wholesale inflation rises to 9.92 per cent in August
Higher fuel, food and manufactured-product prices pushed the WPI above July’s 9.78 per cent reading
India’s wholesale price index-based inflation increased to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July, government data released on Monday showed.
The index for all commodities rose to 110.8 during the month, compared with 110.0 in July, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Inflation in the fuel and power category accelerated to 22.93 per cent from 20.05 per cent in July. Manufactured-product inflation also edged up to 8.37 per cent from 8.29 per cent.
Primary-article inflation, however, moderated to 7.76 per cent in August from 8.52 per cent in the previous month.
The indices for primary articles, fuel and power, and manufactured products stood at 118.1, 108.3 and 108.8, respectively. In July, the corresponding figures were 117.2, 105.4 and 108.4.
Wholesale food inflation rose to 7.05 per cent year-on-year in August, up from 6.65 per cent in July.
The government identified mineral oils, including petroleum products, food articles, manufactured food products, basic metals, non-food articles, and chemicals and chemical products as the principal contributors to wholesale inflation during the month.
The final WPI reading for June was revised upwards to 110.3 from the provisional estimate of 110.2. Consequently, the June inflation rate was revised from 9.87 per cent to 9.97 per cent.
The final June WPI, based on the 2022–23 base year, was compiled with a weighted response rate of 99.3 per cent, while the provisional August estimate had a response rate of 84.4 per cent.
The final output producer price index for June was also revised to 110.0 from the provisional figure of 109.9.
Meanwhile, the trial input producer price index for the manufacturing sector stood at a provisional 104.2 in August. The final June reading was revised down to 105.9 from the earlier estimate of 107.1.
With IANS inputs