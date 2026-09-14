India’s wholesale inflation rises to 9.92 per cent in August

India’s wholesale price index-based inflation increased to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July, government data released on Monday showed.

The index for all commodities rose to 110.8 during the month, compared with 110.0 in July, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Inflation in the fuel and power category accelerated to 22.93 per cent from 20.05 per cent in July. Manufactured-product inflation also edged up to 8.37 per cent from 8.29 per cent.

Primary-article inflation, however, moderated to 7.76 per cent in August from 8.52 per cent in the previous month.

The indices for primary articles, fuel and power, and manufactured products stood at 118.1, 108.3 and 108.8, respectively. In July, the corresponding figures were 117.2, 105.4 and 108.4.