Oil volatility, El Nino threaten to keep India’s wholesale inflation elevated

India’s wholesale inflation could remain under pressure in the coming months as volatile oil prices, rising insurance and freight costs and intensifying El Nino effects threaten to push up the cost of imported commodities and food, economists said.

Sonal Badhan, economist at Bank of Baroda, said the outlook for global energy prices remains uncertain as hopes of a US-Iran peace deal fade and two crucial maritime arteries — the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb — remain vulnerable to disruption.

“With shipping routes under threat, volatility in oil prices can be expected,” Badhan said, adding that higher insurance premiums could further inflate freight costs and feed into the prices of imported goods.

The pressure could extend to food prices as well. Badhan said the effects of El Nino are expected to intensify during August and September, potentially keeping food inflation and headline wholesale price inflation (WPI) elevated.

Food, fuel drive inflation

Headline WPI stood at 9.8 per cent in July, with all three major components — food, fuel and manufactured products — contributing to the sharp rise in wholesale prices.

Food inflation remains a key source of pressure, with fruits, milk, eggs and meat products registering increases.