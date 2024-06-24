GST Council meeting: Procedural adjustments chosen over broad reforms

The 53rd meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, spotlighted procedural and sector-specific compliance issues, steering away from broader economic reforms.

While the council has been pivotal in refining the goods and services tax (GST) framework over the past seven years, this session saw technical adjustments aimed at easing compliance burdens and streamlining administrative processes.

Notably, there was no discussion on key issues such as rate rationalisation and the fuel levy, leaving significant economic reforms unaddressed until August.

Through collaborative efforts, the council addressed critical issues, aiming to facilitate trade, ease compliance burdens, and provide substantial relief to taxpayers nationwide.

One of the pivotal decisions was the waiver of interest and penalties on demand notices for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

Taxpayers who settle the full tax amount by 31 March 2025 will benefit from this relief, alleviating the financial strain particularly felt during the initial GST implementation phase. Notably, this waiver does not apply to cases where interest and penalties have already been paid.

In addressing the longstanding challenge of input tax credit (ITC) mismatches, the council extended the time limit for claiming ITC through GSTR-3B returns filed up to 30 November 2021, for FY 2017-18 to 2020-21.

This retrospective relief, effective from 1 July 2017, is poised to significantly aid taxpayers who struggled with claiming ITC within the prescribed timelines. The ITC claimed by the person has to match the details specified by his supplier in his GST return. In case of any mismatch, the supplier and recipient will be communicated regarding discrepancies after the filling of GSTR-3B. This move is expected to facilitate trade and reduce litigation.