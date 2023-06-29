Huge fire in SAIL's Bokaro steel plant; no casualties
The fire broke out late on Thursday night, in an automated steel melting shop, large parts of which stand gutted. Being automated, no employees were present
A large fire has broken out in the steel melting shop of the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), an official said here in the early hours of Friday, 30 June.
Fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.
"Metal leakage has been reported in Tundish 3 of Caster 2 in SMS (Steel Melting Shop) 2 due to which there is a fire in the caster. Fire brigade has been deployed. No casualties have been reported and further details are awaited," chief of communication at the plant Manikant Dhan told PTI.
"An enquiry will be done to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The incident occurred around 11 pm (on Thursday) due to hot metal leakage," the official added.
SMS-2's tundish car and large parts of Caster 2 have been gutted by the fire, the official said.
Another SAIL official said that at the time of the incident, no worker was present at the automated unit.
Around 1,000 workers are deployed in the entire plant, spread over more than 10,000 acres.
