Huge fire in SAIL's Bokaro steel plant; no casualties

A large fire has broken out in the steel melting shop of the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), an official said here in the early hours of Friday, 30 June.

Fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Metal leakage has been reported in Tundish 3 of Caster 2 in SMS (Steel Melting Shop) 2 due to which there is a fire in the caster. Fire brigade has been deployed. No casualties have been reported and further details are awaited," chief of communication at the plant Manikant Dhan told PTI.