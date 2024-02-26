Hyundai Motor–Kia overseas; Russia’s loss India’s gain?

The combined overseas production of Hyundai Motor and Kia, including in India, surpassed 3.68 million units in 2023, setting the biggest offshore output since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, data showed on Monday, 26 February.

According to data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, Hyundai Motor and Kia, South Korea's leading automakers, produced 3,678,831 finished vehicles at 13 overseas production bases in 2023, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai produced 2,243,069 vehicles in eight countries -- the United States, India, China, Turkey, Czech Republic, Brazil, Indonesia and Singapore -- and Kia produced 1,435,762 vehicles in the U.S., China, Slovakia, Mexico and India.

Combined output in 2023 represents a 2.9 per cent increase compared with 2022. It also marked their biggest tally in four years since 2019 before the onset of the pandemic.