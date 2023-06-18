Kia launches electric flagship EV9 SUV

Kia is set to launch its all-electric EV9 flagship SUV in the domestic market this week from June 18, as part of its electrification efforts.

The flagship SUV is Kia’s second model equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated electric vehicle platform, called E-GMP, after the EV6 SUV launched in 2021.

The two-wheel-drive EV9 comes with a 99.8 kilowatt-hour battery and can travel 501 kms on a single charge. An all-wheel-drive model is also available, the company said in a statement.