Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

Tesla remains the market leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market in the US with more than 50 per cent share, selling more cars than the other 17 automotive groups combined.



EV sales increased to represent 7 per cent of all US passenger vehicle sales in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.



"Tesla is dominating the US EV market while other automotive giants like Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Hyundai are struggling to provide strong competition," according to research analyst Abhik Mukherjee.



"Moreover, with the recent price cuts by Tesla and all versions of Tesla's Model Y becoming eligible for the EV tax credit subsidy, it is expected that Tesla will take an even higher market share," Mukherjee added.