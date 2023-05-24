Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Musk

The team he hired in India in 2021 was diverted to focus on the Middle East and the larger Asia-Pacific markets last year.



Several top Indian leaders made repeated appeals to Musk to bring Tesla to India but to no avail.



Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh), inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax.



With a $40,000 (over Rs 30 lakh) price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain an affordable model in the US but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakh.



Musk has said that he wants to launch cars in India but the country's import duties on EVs are "highest in the world by far".