Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

Elon Musk saw his wealth plummet by more than $12 billion in just a day as he faced chaos and disappointing news from across his companies -- SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla.



According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, this was the biggest drop in Musk's wealth so far this year.



Tesla's share price fell by 9.8 per cent after disappointing first-quarter results.



Tesla's operating income decreased 24 per cent to $2.7 billion in Q1 2023 as the Elon Musk-run EV maker continues to cut prices of its vehicles.