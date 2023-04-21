Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli have also lost their Twitter Blue Tick. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is among politicians who have lost their blue tick
Chaos prevailed on Twitter on Friday when Elon Musk finally removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it.
In India, one has to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status.
As more than 4 lakh legacy verified users bid goodbye to the Blue check marks, some celebrities have been offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription "on behalf of Musk".
"I am paying for a few personally," said Musk.
"Just William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephen King," he added. Stephen King tweeted: "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't".
Musk replied: "You're welcome namaste."
The Pope got downgraded along with Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. Rihanna and Taylor Swift still had Blue ticks but it was not sure if they bought it or Musk allowed those to remain.
"Me joining you all tomorrow unverified," tweeted actress Halle Berry, indicating she is not going to pay Musk for the Blue badge. Many other NBA players, like Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant also lost their blue checks.
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli have also lost their Twitter Blue Tick.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is among politicians who have lost their blue tick.
Earlier in March Twitter had announced, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue." Later, the deadline for removing the blue tick check mark was exteded till April 20.
It is worth recalling here that Twitter had first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to stop impersonation. But Musk made Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks immediately after taking over the company.
