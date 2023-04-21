Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain

Earlier in March Twitter had announced, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue." Later, the deadline for removing the blue tick check mark was exteded till April 20.

It is worth recalling here that Twitter had first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to stop impersonation. But Musk made Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks immediately after taking over the company.