Hyundai's IPO could be India's largest ever, surpassing LIC's $2.7 billion listing

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the Indian subsidiary of South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., has filed draft papers with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to raise approximately $3 billion through an initial public offering (IPO).

Moneycontrol reported that the planned IPO, targeting a valuation between $18 billion and $20 billion, could become India's largest ever, surpassing the $2.7 billion listing of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in 2022.

The IPO is structured as a pure Offer For Sale (OFS) by the promoter, which involves the sale of 142,194,700 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on June 14, the primary objectives are to execute the OFS and to gain the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

“The objects of the offer are to carry out the Offer for Sale of up to 142,194,700 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10 each by the Promoter Selling Shareholder and to achieve the benefits of listing the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges," the DRHP stated.

"Further, our Company expects that listing of the Equity Shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity and a public market for the Equity Shares in India,” Moneycontrol reported.

Citi, HSBC Securities, JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and Morgan Stanley are the investment banks advising on the transaction. Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas is acting as the company counsel, with Latham and Watkins serving as the international counsel.