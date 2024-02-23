Ikea India to close R-City Mall Mumbai store

Swedish furniture retail giant Ikea has announced its decision to discontinue operations at its store in Mumbai's R City mall by the mid of this year.

The move comes as part of Ikea's strategy to consolidate its Mumbai operations, focusing on larger stores like Ikea Worli and Ikea Navi Mumbai, along with its e-commerce platform, as per reports by Times Now and Hindu Businessline.

As per the report by Hindu Businessline, the R-City store, which opened in 2022, was initially launched as part of Ikea's initiative to test smaller format concepts in India.

However, the store faced challenges in delivering the full brand experience due to layout and design-related limitations. Despite efforts to optimise operations, the decision was made to streamline the company's presence in Mumbai, reported Times Now.

”This strategic decision is at the back of the learnings we have had in terms of customer experience and aligned to our vision of creating a leaner and faster retail business in the country. It further allows us to consolidate our Mumbai operations to Ikea Worli, Ikea Navi Mumbai and online presence, while exploring newer opportunities for future growth,” Ikea India said in a statement, as per Hindu Businessline.

Employees currently working at the R-City store will not be impacted by the closure and will be provided with opportunities to transition to other Ikea outlets. Ikea emphasised its commitment to supporting its workforce, ensuring a seamless transition for all employees, the report added.