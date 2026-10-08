India backs WTO fisheries pact, retains demand for fairer Phase 2 rules

India says its ratification of Phase 1 of the WTO fisheries subsidies agreement targets harmful fishing practices while safeguarding small-scale fishers’ interests

Subsidies linked to overcapacity and overfishing remain part of Phase 2 negotiations, where India seeks greater flexibility for developing countries

India continues to press for a 25-year transition period within developing countries’ exclusive economic zones and a per-fisher benchmark for assessing subsidies

India’s acceptance of the first phase of the World Trade Organization’s Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies does not dilute its demand for more flexible rules for developing countries in subsequent negotiations, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said on Thursday.

The ministry described ratification as a pragmatic measure to address damaging fishing practices while retaining room for policies that support small-scale and artisanal fishing communities.

India deposited its Instrument of Acceptance on 20 July 2026. The first phase targets subsidies associated with illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, overfished stocks and unregulated fishing on the high seas, the statement said.

The more contentious questions of subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing remain under Phase 2 negotiations. These include support for fuel, fishing gear, ice, vessel construction and modernisation.