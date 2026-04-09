Mamata counters PM Modi on fish production, alleges misrepresentation
TMC chief also flags voter list deletions, accuses BJP of restrictions in states
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks on fish production in the state, accusing him of misrepresenting facts.
Addressing a rally in Agarpara in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said the Prime Minister’s claim that West Bengal lacks adequate fish production was incorrect.
“I heard that today he said there is no fish production in Bengal, while Bihar is producing more and exporting. But you do not allow people to eat fish in Bihar,” she said.
Row over fish production
Banerjee said Bengal had earlier imported fish from Andhra Pradesh but has since reduced dependence.
“You are uttering whatever your party people are whispering in your ears,” she said, alleging that BJP-ruled states restrict consumption of non-vegetarian food.
Modi, addressing a rally in Haldia, had said Bengal continues to import fish and that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had failed to take adequate steps to achieve self-sufficiency.
He said the BJP, if voted to power, would focus on making the state self-reliant in fisheries and the seafood sector.
Banerjee also said people in West Bengal are free to eat according to their choice and claimed the state exports meat, including beef, to foreign markets.
Allegations on voter rolls, campaign issues
At another rally in Minakhan, Banerjee alleged that over 90 lakh names were deleted from voter lists during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming it was done to influence the election outcome.
“You deleted names of over 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win,” she said, adding that her party would move court to restore the deleted names.
She described the election as “a fight for the survival of the people and the existence of Bengal” and urged voters to participate actively.
Other charges against BJP
Banerjee alleged that Bengali-speaking people are being harassed in BJP-ruled states and accused the party of branding them as infiltrators.
At a rally in Palta, she also claimed that the BJP was paying people to attend its events, an allegation not responded to by the party.
She further alleged that the Centre was attempting to divide Bengal through a delimitation exercise and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using investigative agencies to intimidate people.
The exchange comes amid heightened campaigning ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with both the TMC and BJP engaging in sharp political attacks over governance, economy and voter-related issues.