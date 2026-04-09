Mamata counters PM Modi on fish production, alleges misrepresentation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks on fish production in the state, accusing him of misrepresenting facts.

Addressing a rally in Agarpara in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said the Prime Minister’s claim that West Bengal lacks adequate fish production was incorrect.

“I heard that today he said there is no fish production in Bengal, while Bihar is producing more and exporting. But you do not allow people to eat fish in Bihar,” she said.

Row over fish production

Banerjee said Bengal had earlier imported fish from Andhra Pradesh but has since reduced dependence.

“You are uttering whatever your party people are whispering in your ears,” she said, alleging that BJP-ruled states restrict consumption of non-vegetarian food.

Modi, addressing a rally in Haldia, had said Bengal continues to import fish and that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had failed to take adequate steps to achieve self-sufficiency.

He said the BJP, if voted to power, would focus on making the state self-reliant in fisheries and the seafood sector.

Banerjee also said people in West Bengal are free to eat according to their choice and claimed the state exports meat, including beef, to foreign markets.