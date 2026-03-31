Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP bid to add ‘illegal voters’ to Bengal rolls

Mamata Banerjee on 31 March alleged that the BJP was attempting to include “illegal voters” from other states in West Bengal’s electoral rolls to influence poll outcomes.

Addressing election rallies in Paschim Medinipur and Bankura districts, Banerjee claimed that voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were being targeted for inclusion through bulk applications.

In a letter to Gyanesh Kumar, she said Form 6 applications submitted for “not genuine residents of Bengal” were “illegal, unconstitutional and fundamentally undemocratic”.

Allegations over voter list manipulation

The Chief Minister said she was informed by Abhishek Banerjee that nearly 30,000 Form 6 applications were submitted in a single day.

“The BJP is trying to include illegal voters… and bring outstation voters by train to vote in constituencies like Asansol and Kharagpur,” she alleged.

She said people would resist any attempt to “squeeze in illegal voters from outside” into the electoral rolls.