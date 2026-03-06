You had a chance to save Bengal: TMC MP to Calcutta HC chief justice at SIR dharna

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday launched a sharp attack on the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, questioning why retired judicial officers were not being appointed to deal with the mounting backlog arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Speaking from chief minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna stage at Kolkata’s Esplanade Metro Channel, Banerjee alleged that the crisis surrounding the voter list revision had placed enormous pressure on officials and citizens alike.

“Why don’t you appoint retired judicial officers? Why is there no supplementary list published these days?” the TMC leader asked, referring to the large number of claims and objections pending under the revision process.

The remarks were made during a sit-in protest launched by the chief minister against the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from the state’s electoral rolls following the SIR exercise. Addressing supporters at the protest site, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India of conspiring to “disenfranchise Bengali voters”.

“I will expose the BJP-EC conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters,” the TMC supremo said after beginning the sit-in at around 2.15 pm in central Kolkata.

She also alleged that several voters had been wrongly marked as deceased in the revised rolls. “I will present those voters, who have been declared dead by the Election Commission, at this protest site,” she said.