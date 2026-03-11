Abhishek calls SC intervention in voter roll row a ‘victory for democracy’

Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday described the intervention of the Supreme Court of India in the ongoing voter list dispute as a “victory for democracy and the people of Bengal”, while launching a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing supporters from a sit-in protest stage at Esplanade in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary alleged that the poll body was delaying the voter roll process and depriving legitimate electors of their rights.

Banerjee praised journalists in the state for questioning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar about the controversy. He said their questioning had highlighted the difference between independent journalists and what he termed “godi media”, claiming the poll chief failed to answer difficult questions.

Referring to the hearing earlier in the day at the apex court, Banerjee alleged that valid voters were being removed from electoral rolls without being given an opportunity to defend themselves. According to him, lawyers representing his party told the court that legitimate voters were being unilaterally excluded from the list without any mechanism to present their case or appeal before the Election Commission.

He also accused the commission of deliberately creating technical glitches in its application system to slow down the process. Banerjee claimed the court had reprimanded the poll body and directed that safeguards be introduced to ensure genuine voters do not lose their voting rights.

The Trinamool Congress leader said the court had ordered the formation of an appeal tribunal bench with retired judges through the Calcutta High Court to handle disputes related to voter registration. He described the development as a triumph for democracy and for the party’s slogan of “Maa, Mati, Manush”.

Praising Mamata Banerjee, he said the court’s observations had validated the party’s position in the dispute.