CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces ‘go back’ slogans, black flags outside Kalighat temple

The unrest continued along the route to the city. Protesters again waved black flags when Kumar’s convoy passed through the Kaikhali stretch along the busy VIP Road, momentarily heightening tensions in the area. Activists from various Left parties also assembled near the airport, adding to the chorus of protest.

Police officials said the situation was handled firmly and efficiently, preventing any escalation. Security forces maintained a tight cordon around the convoy and key locations, ensuring that the protests did not disrupt the chief election commissioner’s schedule.

Kumar’s visit to West Bengal comes at a politically sensitive time, with preparations for the state’s high-stakes assembly elections gathering pace. Authorities have put in place extensive security arrangements for his three-day tour, during which the Election Commission’s top leadership will review poll preparedness across the state.

Later on Monday, Kumar is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with representatives of political parties, enforcement agencies and senior administrative officials to assess the readiness of the election machinery.

The chief election commissioner is accompanied by election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, with the full bench of the Election Commission of India undertaking a comprehensive review of election arrangements.

Officials said the commission will first meet recognised national and state political parties to hear their concerns and suggestions regarding the conduct of the polls. This will be followed by interactions with nodal officers of various enforcement agencies and a detailed review meeting with senior police and administrative officials.

The discussions are expected to focus on key aspects such as maintaining law and order, deployment strategies and coordination among enforcement agencies in the run-up to the elections.

On Tuesday, the final day of the visit, the commission’s team will hold further meetings with the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and the nodal officer for the Central Armed Police Forces. Kumar and his colleagues will also interact with booth-level officers before addressing a press conference and concluding their visit.

Despite the protests that marked his arrival, the Election Commission appears determined to press ahead with its review, as preparations intensify for one of the country’s most closely watched electoral battles.

With PTI inputs