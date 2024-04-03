India becomes Suzuki's 2nd market to cross 3 crore cumulative production mark

India has become the second country for Suzuki Motor Corporation to cross cumulative production of 3 crore units, reaching the milestone even faster than it achieved in its home nation, the Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday, 3 April.

The company's subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India, has achieved accumulated automobile production of 3 crore units in India by the end of March 2024, Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.

"India becomes the second country after Japan in which Suzuki has reached this milestone, and the fastest country to reach 30 million units in just 40 years and 4 months since starting production in December 1983, breaking the record of 55 years and 2 months in Japan," it said.

Suzuki's automobile production in India started with its first model, the Maruti 800 by the then Maruti Udyog Ltd, a joint venture between the company and the Government of India.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has manufacturing facilities at Gurugram, Manesar (in Haryana) and Hansalpur (in Gujarat), from where the vehicles are rolled out.