India lowers buying of Russian crude by 4% in October, steps up Saudi imports

India's crude oil imports from Russia saw a decline of over 4 per cent in October, compared to the previous month, as per data from the energy cargo tracker Vortexa. The reduction in imports from Moscow, a significant supplier to the nation, comes at a time when discounts on Russian oil have been narrowing, causing payment issues for Indian refiners due to the cost of oil exceeding the price cap.

In October, India imported 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia, down from 1.62 million bpd in the previous month. Despite this decrease, Russian oil still accounted for almost 34 per cent of India's total crude oil imports for the month.

It is worth noting that Russia retained its position as the top supplier of crude oil to India, marking a year of consistently being the leading crude oil supplier to the nation. Russia's emergence as a major source of crude oil for India started after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Iraq to become India's primary supplier by October 2022.