India weighs return to Iranian oil as supply crunch deepens

India is considering a return to importing Iranian crude as mounting supply disruptions and rising global tensions expose vulnerabilities in its energy security.

Senior executives at Indian refineries said they are preparing to resume purchases from Iran following a temporary easing of US sanctions, though they are awaiting formal direction from the government and clarity from Washington on payment mechanisms and compliance rules.

The Hindu reported that the move comes amid a broader energy crunch triggered by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted key supply chains across West Asia. Indian refiners are grappling with tightening inventories after interruptions in regional energy flows, including issues affecting liquefied natural gas supplies from Qatar and crude shipments linked to other Gulf producers.

Washington’s latest sanctions waiver, issued for a limited period, allows the release of Iranian oil already in transit into global markets in an effort to stabilise prices and ease shortages. However, the exemption does not permit fresh production or new long-term contracts, leaving refiners with only a narrow window to secure supplies.