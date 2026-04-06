Indian auto retail sales hit record high in FY26, near 3 crore milestone

India’s automobile retail sector recorded its strongest-ever annual performance in FY26, with total sales reaching 2,96,71,064 units, marking a year-on-year growth of 13.30 per cent, according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The figures bring the domestic auto market close to the significant milestone of 3 crore units in a single financial year, a level that appeared out of reach just a few years ago.

FADA president C.S. Vigneshwar said the year’s performance stood out for its structural strength, supported by improved affordability, rising mobility demand across both urban and rural markets, and a more diverse mix of vehicle powertrains.

Across segments, five out of six categories achieved record annual sales. Two-wheelers led the recovery, surpassing their pre-pandemic peak with over 2.14 crore units sold, reflecting a 13.40 per cent increase. The segment’s growth was aided by better affordability following tax changes, improved rural incomes, and a wider range of offerings catering to both budget-conscious and aspirational buyers.

Passenger vehicles also posted a milestone year, crossing the 47 lakh mark for the first time with 13 per cent growth. The expansion was driven by a steady stream of new models, ongoing urbanisation, and continued consumer preference for SUVs and alternative fuel options.