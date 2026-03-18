Sensex and Nifty extend gains for third day as IT and auto stocks advance

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Wednesday, extending their upward momentum for a third straight session as markets continued to recover from last week’s sharp decline triggered by tensions in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex rose 296 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the opening bell to 76,367, while the Nifty 50 gained around 50 points to start the day at 23,632, up 0.22 per cent.

Broader markets also moved into positive territory, with small-cap stocks leading the gains. The Nifty Smallcap indices outperformed, registering modest increases, while broader indices such as the Nifty 100, 200 and 500 climbed by roughly 0.35 per cent.

Mid-cap stocks followed a similar trend, with key indices posting gains of up to 0.30 per cent in early trade.

Sectorally, information technology and automobile stocks emerged as the top performers. The Nifty IT index rebounded strongly, rising around 1 per cent after recent weakness, while the Nifty Auto index also recorded solid gains.

However, not all sectors shared in the rally. Metal stocks remained under pressure, with the Nifty Metal index declining notably, while chemicals and realty stocks also edged lower.