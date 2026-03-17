Sensex and Nifty recover after early losses amid global market optimism

India’s benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, recovered on Tuesday after opening lower, supported by gains in global markets and selective buying in key stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex initially fell by over 140 points in early trading, while the NSE Nifty slipped nearly 50 points. However, both indices soon reversed course, with the Sensex rising by more than 190 points and the Nifty gaining over 60 points in mid-session trade.

Among the major gainers on the Sensex were Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation and Bharti Airtel. In contrast, IT stocks led the losses, with Infosys, HCLTech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra trading in the red, along with State Bank of India.

The rebound in domestic markets mirrored a positive trend across Asia, where key indices in South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong traded higher, although China’s Shanghai Composite lagged behind. Wall Street had also ended on a strong note in the previous session, lending further support to investor sentiment.