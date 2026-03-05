Indian equities open higher tracking gains across Asian markets

Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Thursday, with benchmark indices registering moderate gains in early trade, following an upbeat trend across Asian markets even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

At around 9.30 am, the BSE Sensex was up 246 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 79,362, while the Nifty 50 advanced 84 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 24,565.

Broader market indices also traded in line with the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.02 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.11 per cent in early deals.

Most sectoral indices were trading in positive territory, with the exception of FMCG and IT stocks, which slipped 0.13 per cent and 0.32 per cent respectively. Gains were led by the metal and oil and gas sectors, with the Nifty Metal climbing 1.23 per cent and the Nifty Oil & Gas rising 1.43 per cent.

The benchmarks had ended the previous trading session in negative territory as escalating tensions in the Middle East dampened market sentiment.