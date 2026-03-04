Sensex and Nifty tumble as oil surge and Middle East tensions rattle markets

Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, extending recent losses as escalating tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices unsettled global investors and dampened risk appetite.

By 9.16am, the BSE Sensex had slumped 1,677 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 78,561.8. The Nifty 50 fell 494 points to 24,371.6, slipping decisively below the 24,500 mark, a level traders had viewed as psychologically important.

Market breadth was notably weak on the National Stock Exchange of India, where declining shares outnumbered advances by more than four to one, with over 2,200 stocks in the red.

Volatility surged as uncertainty deepened. The India VIX jumped nearly 14 per cent to 19.51, reflecting heightened anxiety among traders as geopolitical risks and energy costs climbed.

The slide in Indian shares mirrored weakness across international markets as investors assessed the economic implications of a widening conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In Asia, Japan’s TOPIX fell more than 4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped over 2 per cent. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 403 points, the S&P 500 declined 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1 per cent.

Oil has emerged as the dominant driver of sentiment. Brent crude hovered around $81–82 a barrel amid fears that supplies could be disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments.

Analysts warn that elevated crude prices pose significant macroeconomic challenges for India, which imports about 85 per cent of its oil needs.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, was quoted by moneycontrol as saying that the principal concern is the potential economic fallout if hostilities persist. He cautioned that sustained high oil prices could stoke inflation, widen the trade deficit, weaken the rupee and weigh on corporate profitability.