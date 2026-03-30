Indian markets fall over 1% as West Asia tensions rattle investor sentiment

Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Monday, with both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dropping more than 1 per cent as escalating tensions in West Asia continued to weigh on global investor sentiment.

The Sensex fell over 1,000 points at the opening bell to around 72,565, marking a decline of roughly 1.38 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped by about 267 points to begin the session near 22,549.

Selling pressure was broad-based across sectors, with PSU banks and chemical stocks among the hardest hit, registering losses of 3–4 per cent. Realty, auto and financial services stocks also declined significantly, while even traditionally defensive sectors such as FMCG, IT and pharmaceuticals were not immune, falling by up to 2 per cent.

The benchmarks have now dropped close to 10 per cent since late February, when the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States intensified, triggering heightened volatility in global markets.

The latest bout of weakness follows reports of fresh hostilities in the region, including strikes on industrial infrastructure, which have amplified concerns over geopolitical stability and energy supply disruptions.