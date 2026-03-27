Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade as US-Iran tensions weigh on markets

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in early trade on Friday, reversing a two-day rally as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran dampened global investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex dropped 926.92 points to 74,346.53, while the Nifty 50 declined 280.95 points to 23,025.50, reflecting a broader risk-off mood across markets.

The sell-off was driven by weak global cues and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, with the ongoing US-Iran conflict continuing to cast a shadow over financial markets. Elevated crude oil prices, hovering above the USD 100 per barrel mark, have further unsettled investors, particularly in import-dependent economies such as India.

Among Sensex constituents, major laggards included Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, gains were seen in IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra, along with retail firm Trent.

Markets across Asia presented a mixed picture. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading lower, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index posted modest gains. Overnight, US equities ended sharply weaker, reflecting mounting investor anxiety.