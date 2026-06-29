Indian markets open flat as investors await geopolitical cues

Indian equity markets opened on a subdued note on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of further developments surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire and expected diplomatic talks in the region.

The Nifty 50 edged up 5.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to open at 24,061.75, while the Sensex slipped 45.26 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 77,055.21 in early trade.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks led the gains, with the Nifty Healthcare index rising 0.53 per cent and the Nifty Pharma index adding 0.52 per cent. FMCG stocks also traded in positive territory.

Technology stocks, however, remained under pressure. The Nifty IT index fell 0.58 per cent, while the Auto and Oil & Gas indices declined 0.44 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively.