IT, banking stocks power rally as markets rebound from previous session’s losses

Indian benchmark equity indices staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, rebounding sharply from the previous session's losses as easing crude oil prices, gains in private banking and information technology stocks, and optimism surrounding a potential India-US trade agreement boosted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rose 837.06 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 77,037.74 by 1:20 pm, while the NSE Nifty advanced 223.35 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 24,047.45.

The gains came a day after markets witnessed a steep correction, with the Sensex falling 893.39 points and the Nifty declining 278.80 points amid concerns over global uncertainties and profit-booking.

A key driver of Wednesday's rally was the decline in crude oil prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped to around USD 76 per barrel, hovering near four-month lows as concerns over disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz eased. Lower oil prices are generally viewed as favourable for India, which imports the majority of its crude requirements.

Market participants also drew comfort from signs that foreign institutional investor selling may be moderating. Overseas investors were net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday, purchasing shares worth Rs 17.86 crore, helping improve market confidence.

Sentiment received an additional boost after indications that India and the United States are nearing the conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement. Reports that negotiations are progressing towards a mutually beneficial arrangement raised hopes of stronger trade ties between the two countries.