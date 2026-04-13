Indian markets tumble as oil surge fuels inflation and currency concerns

Indian financial markets came under pressure on Monday as a sharp rise in global oil prices reignited concerns over inflation, currency stability and the country’s external balances.

The spike in Brent crude, which climbed above $100 a barrel following escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, has unsettled investors. The surge follows the collapse of diplomatic talks and the announcement by Donald Trump of a naval blockade aimed at curbing Iranian oil flows.

Analysts warned that higher crude prices pose a significant risk to India, which relies heavily on imports to meet its energy needs. V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, described the rebound in oil prices as a fresh threat to both the economy and financial markets, noting that heightened geopolitical uncertainty could trigger further volatility.

He cautioned that the Indian rupee may face renewed downward pressure, while recent inflows from foreign investors could reverse, adding to market weakness.

Equity benchmarks reflected the nervous sentiment at the opening bell. The BSE Sensex dropped 1,388.61 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 76,161.64, while the Nifty 50 fell 418.55 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 23,632.05.

Technical analysts indicated that the Nifty slipping back below the 24,000 level has weakened its near-term outlook. Immediate support is now seen in the 23,600–23,500 range, with a decisive breach potentially opening the door to further declines towards 23,300 or lower.

Market participants also flagged that early signs from GIFT Nifty had pointed to a weak start, with continued trading below key support levels suggesting the possibility of further profit-taking and heightened volatility.

The surge in crude prices is expected to have a mixed impact across sectors.