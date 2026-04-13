Oil prices surge after Donald Trump announces naval blockade targeting Iran

Global oil prices climbed sharply after Donald Trump announced plans for a US naval blockade aimed at restricting Iranian shipping, heightening concerns over supply disruptions in a key energy corridor.

The international benchmark Brent crude rose by more than 8 per cent on Sunday, pushing prices above $103 a barrel. Al Jazeera reported that this marks a return to triple-digit territory after recent volatility, with prices having exceeded $111 earlier in the week.

The move followed Trump’s declaration that US naval forces would prevent vessels from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global energy shipments. The announcement came after ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran broke down over the weekend.

However, US Central Command later clarified that the operation would be more limited in scope, targeting only ships travelling to and from Iran, while allowing other maritime traffic to continue. The revised plan is set to come into force on Monday at 10 am Eastern Time.