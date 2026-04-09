Oil prices surge as Hormuz tensions persist despite US–Iran ceasefire

Global crude oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday amid renewed uncertainty over supply disruptions in West Asia, as doubts persist over the durability of the US–Iran ceasefire and restrictions continue in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude rose up to 3.31 per cent to $97.89 per barrel, while WTI crude climbed 4.2 per cent to $98.38, reversing steep losses from the previous session. On Wednesday, benchmarks had dropped nearly 20 per cent below the $100 mark, with WTI posting its sharpest fall since April 2020 on hopes that easing tensions would restore normal oil flows.

However, fresh geopolitical risks have rattled markets again. The Strait of Hormuz — a crucial route for oil exports from Gulf producers such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar — remains partially restricted, raising fears of prolonged supply tightness.