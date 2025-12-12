Rupee extends fall, now Asia’s weakest currency with 6 pc year-to-date drop

The Indian rupee sank to a fresh all-time low on Friday, 12 December, breaching the psychologically significant 90-per-US-dollar mark as trade tensions with the United States deepened and foreign capital continued to exit domestic markets. The currency has now fallen nearly 6 per cent this year, making it Asia’s worst performer.

The decline comes despite India’s robust economic growth of 8.2 per cent in the July–September quarter, at least as per government data. Analysts say the persistent pressure stems from a confluence of structural and external factors, including US tariffs, a record merchandise trade deficit and sustained foreign portfolio outflows.

The Trump administration’s tariffs of up to 50 per cent on several Indian exports have sharply widened India’s trade deficit, which hit an unprecedented USD 41.7 billion in October.

Hopes that a long-pending deal could help ease pressure have dimmed after the latest discussions between India’s Commerce Secretary and US officials ended without a breakthrough. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood to have taken up the issue directly with US President Donald Trump.

Compounding the pressure, foreign investors have pulled roughly USD 18 billion from Indian equities this year, redirecting funds to better-performing emerging markets. The MSCI India index has returned just 2.5 per cent in dollar terms, compared with nearly 28 per cent for the broader emerging markets index, the widest underperformance gap in more than three decades.

Companies’ year-end dollar requirements and heavy hedging by importers added momentum to the rupee’s slide. Intraday levels hovered between 90.55 and 90.63 on 12 December, surpassing the previous record low of 89.73 earlier in the month. The rupee has now posted its steepest annual decline since 2022.