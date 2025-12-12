Rupee slips to 90.56 against dollar as fund outflows persist

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said the currency was likely to move within the 90 to 90.60 band for the day, adding that markets would be closely watching the Reserve Bank of India. “Today marks the final round of discussions between the Indian delegation and visiting US officials, and there is hope for an announcement on a trade deal thereafter,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback’s performance against six major currencies, edged up 0.02 per cent to 98.37.

In commodities, Brent crude futures were trading 0.67 per cent higher at USD 61.69 per barrel.

Domestic equities opened on a positive note, with the Sensex climbing 170.40 points to 84,988.53 and the Nifty advancing 98.40 points to 25,996.95.

Data from the exchanges showed that Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,020.94 crore on Thursday.

