Falling value of rupee shows country’s real economic situation: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the dramatic slide of the rupee past the 90-mark against the US dollar as a moment to revisit the prime minister’s own past rhetoric.

As the currency dipped to a historic low of 90.43 in early trade — a symbolic threshold that sent ripples through markets — Kharge invoked Modi’s words from his Gujarat days, when he had publicly demanded accountability from the UPA government for every dip in the rupee’s value.

In a pointed post in Hindi on X, Kharge wrote, “The rupee has crossed 90 today. No matter how loudly the government beats its drum, the falling rupee reveals the country’s true economic health. If the Modi government’s policies were sound, the rupee would not be in free fall.”

He followed with a sharp reminder: “Before 2014, Modi ji asked why the rupee was getting patla. Today, the country is asking him the very same question — and he must answer.”