Govt asks visiting leaders to avoid LoP; shows their insecurity: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday levelled a sharp accusation at the Modi government, claiming it routinely advises visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet the leader of the Opposition — a break from long-standing parliamentary tradition that he described as rooted in “insecurity”.

Speaking to reporters just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that across governments — from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Manmohan Singh — it was customary for high-level visitors to meet the LoP. That convention, he alleged, has been quietly abandoned.

“Those who come from abroad have always met the Leader of the Opposition. It is a tradition,” Rahul Gandhi said in the Parliament complex. “But these days, the government signals to visiting dignitaries — and even to those I meet abroad — not to meet the LoP. We get that message repeatedly.”