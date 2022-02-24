India's buy-now-pay-later market to touch $40 bn by 2025

"The majority of consumers use BNPL frequently, have good usage hygiene, and usually pay on time. However, there are some consumer experience areas to be solved to drive higher average revenue per user (ARPU)/customer lifetime value (LTV) from the existing user base," said Mrigank Gutgutia, Associate Partner, Redseer.



Increased credit limit, cash withdrawals, improved user convenience, and more merchant tie-ups are a few key areas that need improvement.



"Regulations will also be key as several nations have started to regulate BNPL to protect users and reduce defaults, while India is still in the nascent stage," Gutgutia noted.